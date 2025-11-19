Cloudy And Pleasant Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A cooler start this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with calm northerly winds and highs in the low 70s. Dry conditions for the majority of the day before rain chances increase overnight.

It looks rainy mixed with thunderstorms on Thursday into Thursday night. Morning lows in the low 60s with highs in the upper 60s. When all is said and done, we're looking at 1-4 inches in total across the area.

The system will clear the area by early Friday morning with maybe a few early showers. Lows in the upper 50s with some clearing possible later in the day with highs around 70°. If clearing doesn't come in, highs will hang in the 60s.

Over the weekend, partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a rain shower or two on Sunday. Lows in the 40s with highs in the low to the mid 60s both days.

By Monday, a much better chance for rain. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the low 60s.

Data has been in good agreement a more significant cool down may arrive for Thanksgiving, but keep in mind we are still over a week away. We'll continue to adjust and monitor as we get closer.

