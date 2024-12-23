Cloudy and Mild Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Cloudy skies for Monday with a mild afternoon, highs in the mid 50s. Some drizzle will begin to form in the afternoon and evening hours but most of the rain will hold until the overnight hours.

More widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. As of now, the heaviest rains will fall south of Tulsa, where 1-1.5" could fall. Christmas Eve will be cloudy but at least by the afternoon and evening, we will be dry with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas morning, temperatures in the low 40s with highs in the 50s across the area. Thankfully it looks dry as it falls between two storm systems.

Another system moves in Thursday bringing showers and storms for the day. Afternoon highs near 60 degrees.

Above normal temperatures for Friday and through the weekend. Highs in the low 60s with dry conditions.

Have a safe holiday week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

