Cloudy and Gusty Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — An increase in clouds today with temperatures this morning in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with south winds gusting up to 35 mph. Elevated fire weather for most of Oklahoma.

Wednesday morning, temperatures in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies returning. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and southwest winds 10-20 mph. Pleasant day for any outdoor activities!

Sunshine continues Thursday with morning lows in the low 50s. Highs continue in the low 70s with west winds 15-30 mph. Fire weather concerns due to the ongoing drought conditions.

A cold front moves in early Friday bringing cooler weather to the area. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday morning, temperatures around 34° with a slight chance for rain showers. Depending on the temperatures, we could could see rain/snow mix but it will be very limited. Highs in the low 50s with breezy north winds.

Below freezing Sunday morning with afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine with a nice north breeze.

