Cloudy and Gusty Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Monday looks dry with cloudy skies all day. Afternoon highs in the low 60s with gusty southeast winds 10-30 mph.

A storm system moves in overnight that will bring an increase in widespread showers and storms. Current window looks to be between 2 AM - 9 AM from west to east. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with hail as well. A quick spin up can't be ruled out. Highs will stay in the upper 60s with southwest winds 15-30 mph.

Lows down to the mid 30s Wednesday morning behind a cold front. Highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds 15-30 mph.

We are looking at a freeze Thursday morning with lows around 30° in the Tulsa metro area. Colder down to the 20s in outlying spots. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s with more clouds pushing through.

Friday starts with upper 40s. Ahead of another cold front, look for highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies. Quite gusty

Behind that front on Saturday, lows down to the upper 30s with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies.

On Sunday, lows still in the 30s with highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great week!

