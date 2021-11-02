Cloudy and Cool with Increasing Showers

TULSA, OKLA- — Cloudy and cool with some light showers in the area this morning.

Rain chances will increase late today and tonight.

Meanwhile, temperatures will start in the lower 40s and peak in the upper 40s for today.

Widespread rain will begin to taper off by tomorrow afternoon with daytime highs remaining in the 40s.

Warmer and drier weather will begin Thursday and continue through the weekend.

