Cloudy and Cool Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, mainly this evening. Cool daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s with a light to moderate southerly wind flow.

Tonight, we'll stay cloudy with mild overnight lows still trending in the 40s.

Highs in the low to mid-60s for tomorrow with some widely scattered rain showers ahead of a line of strong to severe storms arriving late tomorrow evening.

The primary concerns look to be damaging winds and the potential for hail. Even though instability will remain marginal, very strong winds aloft could also support a limited tornado threat.

Strong and gusty winds will persist into the day Monday behind departing system with high temperatures warming back into the 70s over much of the area.

Mostly sunny and 70s expected again for Tuesday.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday and low 60s.

Upper 40s to the low 50s Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of showers.

