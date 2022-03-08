Cloudy and Cool Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly to mostly cloudy day ahead with cool daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s.Tuesday.

Overnight lows return to the mid to upper 20s.

The sun is back for Wednesday with warmer daytime highs near 60 degrees.

Highs in the 50s on Thursday with fairly cloudy skies. We could see some moisture increasing Thursday night with a wintry mix. That mix could change to all snow on Friday. Highs in the 30s.

Afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and then near 70° on Sunday and Monday. Mostly sunny skies.

