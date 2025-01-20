Cloudy and Cold Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers needed if you are heading out this morning. Some in the single digits and others in the teens. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs this afternoon in the upper 20s. Later this evening we could see some snow flurries mainly across northwest Green country and that would also include Tulsa County.

Single digits waking up Tuesday morning with the return of the sunshine. Afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s with the return of southwest winds.

We finally climb above freezing by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to low 40s. Sunshine continues with gusty southwest winds.

A warming trend continues through the weekend with highs eventually near 50 by Friday and near 56 degrees by Saturday. Staying mostly dry next few days.

Stay warm!

