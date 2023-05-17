Clouds to give way to sunshine today

TULSA, Okla — Wednesday may end up our nicest of the week! We'll start with a lot of clouds this morning, but look for gradual clearing through out the day with sunshine to finish. Afternoon highs should reach the mid/upper 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will be pleasant with most of us falling into the 50s to near 60.

We should make it through most of Thursday dry, just a slight chance of a shower or storm. Higher chances roll in Thursday night into Friday morning with lingering storm chances Friday. By Friday afternoon and evening, then highest chances will push into southern portions of the region...south of I-40. While not a classic severe weather setup, a few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible.

Good news, rain and moisture clear out in time giving an absolutely gorgeous weekend! Look for some sunshine and below average temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday plans!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --