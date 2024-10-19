Clear with a Gradual Warm-Up this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — A pleasant Fall day with highs in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Continued fire weather concerns with any outdoor burning strongly discouraged.

Quiet weather this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with many of us reaching the upper 70s.

We have a decent chance of reaching 80 on Monday with mid to upper 80s possible for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We're tracking some rain chances arriving late Monday. Any precipitation that does fall looks to be light with most seeing less than one tenth of an inch.

Latest data does trend cooler for Thursday and Friday (70s), but then we warm up again next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

