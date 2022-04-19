Chilly Tuesday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Some sunshine early this morning, then increasing clouds and possibly an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm. The high reaching 66°. SE 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with some showers and storms moving in later in the day and in the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fairly cloudy still on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 70s on Thursday and then low 80s on Friday. It will be breezy to windy this week and into the weekend.

More showers and storms will cross the area on Saturday and Sunday. Highs down to the 70s.

