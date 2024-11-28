Chilly Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start to Thanksgiving Day, temperatures this afternoon look to stay in the mid 40s. Lots of sunshine with calm north winds tonight.

By Friday morning, temperatures drop in the mid 20s across Green Country. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping. Highs in the upper 40s with south winds 5-15 mph.

We'll warm up to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon before another cold front drops our temps again for Sunday. We'll start in the low/mid 20s Sunday morning with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. the forecast stays dry with lots of sun!

Gradually temps will warm up next week with perhaps some 60s possible by the middle of next week!

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving!!

