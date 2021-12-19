Chilly Sunday forecast

Today will mostly cloudy and cold with some peeks of afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s with a light north wind.
Monday will be partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the low 50s.
There will be much warmer temps in the 60s by Thursday and Christmas Eve will be balmy in the 70s.
