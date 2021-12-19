Watch
Weather

Actions

Chilly Sunday forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 10:19:23-05

Today will mostly cloudy and cold with some peeks of afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s with a light north wind.

Monday will be partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the low 50s.

There will be much warmer temps in the 60s by Thursday and Christmas Eve will be balmy in the 70s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018