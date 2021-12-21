Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — ***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 8 AM***

We've got another frosty start, but a nice rebound by this afternoon. Daytime highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Keep the coats around this evening with calm and clear conditions allowing overnight lows to dip down below freezing.

One more chilly start tomorrow morning before a stretch of well above average temperatures dominate the forecast.

Highs tomorrow afternoon around 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine in store.

Partly cloudy and mid-60s on Thursday.

Then mid-70s on Christmas Eve along with windy conditions as a cold front approaches. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. The record for the day is 80° from 1955.

As for Christmas Day, mid 60s and mostly sunny.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --