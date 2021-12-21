Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — ***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 8 AM***
We've got another frosty start, but a nice rebound by this afternoon. Daytime highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Keep the coats around this evening with calm and clear conditions allowing overnight lows to dip down below freezing.
One more chilly start tomorrow morning before a stretch of well above average temperatures dominate the forecast.
Highs tomorrow afternoon around 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine in store.
Partly cloudy and mid-60s on Thursday.
Then mid-70s on Christmas Eve along with windy conditions as a cold front approaches. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. The record for the day is 80° from 1955.
As for Christmas Day, mid 60s and mostly sunny.
