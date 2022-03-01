Chilly Start, Spring-Like Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — We're headed into a stretch of 70 degree warmth starting today through Friday.
Plenty of sunshine through Thursday with clouds building in for Friday and gusty winds.
A front looks likely to blow in over the upcoming weekend with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s on Saturday.
