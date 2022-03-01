Watch
Chilly Start, Spring-Like Afternoon

Stretch of Sunny and Seventies this Week
Posted at 4:00 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 05:10:56-05

TULSA, OKLA- — We're headed into a stretch of 70 degree warmth starting today through Friday.

Plenty of sunshine through Thursday with clouds building in for Friday and gusty winds.

A front looks likely to blow in over the upcoming weekend with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s on Saturday.

