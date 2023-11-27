Chilly Start Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A cold and frosty start across Green Country with temperatures in the 20s! Bundle up as you head out the door. Highs this afternoon in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies and calm west winds.

Another cold night expected with temperatures Tuesday morning in the 20s. We will see a slow warming trend with highs in the mid 50s and sunny skies.

Highs near 60° by Wednesday with southwest winds and mostly clear skies.

A storm system arrives Thursday that will bring widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. This will continue through Thursday night.

A dry and chilly Friday and through the weekend with highs near average.

