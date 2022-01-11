Chilly Morning, Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Another chilly start with the return of south winds warming temperatures into the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

South winds with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph could raise grassland fire spread rates across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, especially to the north and west of Tulsa. Any outdoor burning this afternoon is strongly discouraged.

This gradual warming trend will hold for the remainder of the week with high tomorrow around 60 degrees the low to mid-60s for both Thursday and again Friday.

A cold front moves through during the late afternoon and evening hours Friday.

North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will be possible during the day Saturday with high temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Very slim chances for precipitation with this next system.

