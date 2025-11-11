Chilly Morning and Gusty Winds for Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — Cold start this morning with increasing southwesterly winds. Those winds will bring wind chill values down into the 20s for a lot of locations out-the-door.

Dry with a warmer air mass will take over the forecast with gusty southwest winds peaking at 30 to 35 mph, especially during the afternoon hours. Along with dry grass and leaf litter, this will lead to elevated to locally significant fire weather concerns!

Temperatures will pleasant in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Veterans Day afternoon.

We'll relax this winds this evening and stay above freezing with lows in the upper 30s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will gradually warm for the remainder of the work week with highs peaking around 80 degrees by Friday. Dry weather is also expected through Friday.

The overall weather pattern this weekend into early next week favors above normal temperatures and the potential for some scattered to widely scattered showers and storms.

We are currently monitoring a system that may impact the area sometime this weekend into early next week, but uncertainty in the exact timing still exists.

