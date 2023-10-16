Chilly Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Dress warm as you head out the door this morning! Temperatures in the 40s but only warming up in the mid 60s by the afternoon. A high pressure system to our west will provide clear skies with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Tonight, the combination of calm winds and temperatures in the upper 30s for some will allow for some patchy frost. This will be mainly north of I-44 and some isolated locations in southeast Oklahoma. Bring in your plants tonight!

After a cold start Tuesday, south winds will return with highs in the mid to upper 70s and clear skies.

Above normal temperatures look to continue this week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A great weekend for any outdoor plans!

Our next best chance for good rain looks to be by the middle of next week.

