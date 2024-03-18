Chilly Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the jackets this morning! A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and NNW winds 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect another cold start Tuesday but afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

More cloud coverage for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. We could see some isolated showers and storms Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and storms by Thursday morning so a wet commute for some. The afternoon should be dry with highs in the low 60s.

Another chance for showers and storms by Sunday going into Monday.

Have a fun and safe Spring Break!

