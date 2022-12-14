Chillier temps arriving in Green Country

TULSA, Okla — A change in the weather pattern is brining sunshine back into Green Country! Along with the sun, a shot of chillier air. Highs today will hold in the mid/upper 40s with a gusty west wind at 10-20 mph. As cooler air slowly flows into Green Country, we'll notice temps dropping slightly tomorrow (mid 40s) and Friday (low/mid 40s). Expect overnight lows to reach the 20s.

If you have any last minute Christmas shopping to do this weekend, the weather will cooperate! Look for lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the low/mid 40s. Clouds will increase on Sunday with temps climbing into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

A system may bring a chance of rain, perhaps even a light mix to parts of the area Monday, but not expecting any travel problems with this system right now. Data has been consistent with bringing a shot of very cold Arctic air to the region at the end of next week, but its too early to know just how cold it will be or whether we'll have any wintry weather to go with it. We'll be monitoring though over the next few days.

