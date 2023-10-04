Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chances of storms for Wednesday

A few strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few severe storms are possible with primarily a wind and hail threat. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well with a localized flood threat.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 07:17:25-04

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella! Chances of showers and storms will go up today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few storms may be strong to severe late this afternoon into tonight with a wind and hail threat. Widespread flooding is not expected, but locally heavy rain will equal a localized flood threat depending on where the heaviest rain lines up. Any lingering rain should move out Thursday morning. Most of us will pick up between a 1/2" and 1 1/2" of rain, but some localized spots will be in the 2" to 3" range.

Behind the front, look for temps to cool down! Highs in the 70s can be expected to finish the week! A second and reinforcing cold front will push highs into the 60s on Saturday with lows in the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning! A few of the favored cool spots in Green Country may see the first 30s of the season!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018