Chances of storms for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella! Chances of showers and storms will go up today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few storms may be strong to severe late this afternoon into tonight with a wind and hail threat. Widespread flooding is not expected, but locally heavy rain will equal a localized flood threat depending on where the heaviest rain lines up. Any lingering rain should move out Thursday morning. Most of us will pick up between a 1/2" and 1 1/2" of rain, but some localized spots will be in the 2" to 3" range.

Behind the front, look for temps to cool down! Highs in the 70s can be expected to finish the week! A second and reinforcing cold front will push highs into the 60s on Saturday with lows in the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning! A few of the favored cool spots in Green Country may see the first 30s of the season!

