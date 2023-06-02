Chances for storms go up this weekend

TULSA, Okla — We've seen a few light showers this morning across mostly northwest parts of Green Country. This afternoon, most of us will stay dry with a few afternoon pop-up storms. There is a slightly higher chance of seeing those storms across Creek, Pawnee, Osage, and Chautauqua (KS) Counties this afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected.

Going into the weekend our chances for showers and storms will increase. Saturday will have the highest chance of scattered storm, then the coverage comes down on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans, you will not need to worry about any severe weather, but be mindful of any nearby lightning in case one of those storms develops near you.

Temps will remain just above average today with highs in the 80s to near 90° today. A slight drop in temperatures is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the low/mid-80s Saturday and Sunday as the shower and storm chance expands.

As storm and cloud coverage lowers and we see more sun, temps look to go up again next week. Possible highs may reach the low 90s by the middle of next week.

