Chance For Showers To Start The Week

TULSA, Okla — Finally, a chance of showers in the forecast! Unfortunately, not everyone sees it, and where it does rain it won't amount to much, but we'll take what we can get! A few spotty showers will be possible today, tonight, and tomorrow. Look for highs today into the mid/upper 70s today, and low/mid 80s tomorrow.

A cold front will move in Wednesday morning bringing a chance of storms. As of now, the highest chance looks to be over eastern portions of Green Country with a slight chance in the Tulsa metro.

Gusty northwest winds and dry air will filter in behind the front so expect the grass fire risk to increase. We'll enjoy a nice finish to the week.

Another cold front will arrive over the weekend with a chance of storms by late Saturday into Sunday morning. Fingers crossed we can get some more rain.

