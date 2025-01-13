Calm and Dry Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up as temperatures drop in the teens and 20s this morning. Afternoon highs near 40 degrees with sunny skies and calm north winds.

Mid 20s to start Tuesday, then highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies.

Sunny on Wednesday with mid 20s to start once again, then highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Upper 50s to around 60° come Thursday and Friday with sunny skies on Thursday, then partly cloudy on Friday. Lows on Thursday around 30° and then upper 30s on Friday morning.

Another Arctic cold front will blow through the region on Saturday with temperatures down to the 30s. 20% chance of some snow along with mostly cloudy skies.

