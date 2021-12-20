Calm and Chilly Start to Holiday Week

TULSA, OKLA- — A frosty start to the holiday week under a partly cloudy sky.

Daytime highs rebound into the lower 50s with a light to moderate southerly wind flow.

Coats needed this evening with temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

Overnight lows slightly below freezing.

We welcome in the winter season tomorrow with a gradual warming trend!

Highs in the upper 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.

Mid 60s on Thursday and partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s on Friday. Partly cloudy and windy. Our current forecast is 78° and the record is 80° from 1955.

A front will come in by Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

At this point, no rain is in the forecast through the Christmas weekend.

