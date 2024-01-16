Bundle up! A sunny and frigid Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A record cold start to the day, and we’ll keep quite chilly into the afternoon despite abundant sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper teens to low 20s with wind chills remaining in the single digits at warmest. Bundle up today! After another frigid night with lows in the upper single digits to low teens, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll finally climb above freezing! Highs both days will reach the upper 30s to low 40s giving us a chance to thaw. Lots of sunshine is expected both days.

A cold front will drop temps back below freezing to finish the week on Friday with highs in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly temperatures will remain through the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 20s Saturday, but closer to 40 on Sunday.

Good chance we’ll be reaching for the umbrella next week with what could be a few days of rain. We will have to monitor Sunday night early Monday morning as temps could be close to freezing. There is a chance rain may briefly start as a freezing rain, before going to rain. Plenty of time to monitor. The pattern next week has potential to be a soaker.

