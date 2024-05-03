Brief break in storms for most today

TULSA, OKLA- — As the morning progresses, the showers and storms will diminish in coverage. Severe weather is not expected, but a period of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible.

Mostly cloudy out-the-door with a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. A couple of isolated storms may develop during the daytime heating, but most of us will stay dry. Highs for today near 80 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Storm chances return over the upcoming weekend with some marginally strong to severe storms possible. Keep the umbrella on standby with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

A higher risk of severe weather looks to go up Monday with slight storm chances into the middle of next week. We'll continue to keep you updated as we get closer!

