Breezy and Sunny Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Jackets needed out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Breezy south winds return today with sunny skies keeping highs in the low 70s.

Overnight lows in the mid 50s Tuesday morning with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be much warmer in the upper 70s with southerly winds turning north due to a cold front moving through. A few isolated showers late Tuesday but the majority of the day will be dry.

We are tracking an active weather pattern starting late in the week through the weekend with the chance for severe weather.

Scattered showers and storms expected for Wednesday, starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. A few of these storms could be marginally severe. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with northeast winds 10-15 mph.

Storms continue Thursday with severe threat highest for western Oklahoma.

Widespread showers and storms Friday with a higher chance for severe weather across Green Country.

Another system brings potential for severe weather this weekend with highs in the low 80s.

**There will likely be changes to the forecast as we get closer so stay tuned for the latest details**

