Breezy and Mild Today

There will be more clouds around today with breezy south winds and highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start out very mild in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We will tie a record high if we reach 77.

There will be chances for showers and storms Wednesday evening as a cold front moves in. Some may be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

Thursday will be cooler in the 50s.

