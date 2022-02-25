Bone-Chilling Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Clearing skies will lead to a cold conditions this morning, with minimum wind chill values of 0 to 5 below zero common across the area.

The cold temperatures will solidify any wintry precipitation on the roadways, especially those untreated surfaces.

Please allow extra time and drive with caution.

Highs near freezing this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

We look to thaw out over the upcoming weekend with highs around 40 tomorrow afternoon.

There's a slim chance for some light precipitation Saturday afternoon and evening mainly for counties south of Tulsa.

Warmer daytime highs on Sunday in the 50s.

Mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday and then around 70° on Wednesday.

