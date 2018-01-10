BLOG: Snow likely tomorrow!

A strong cold front arrives early tomorrow morning ushering in some more bitter cold temperatures to Green Country.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day Thursday with some brisk north winds. We may see a few showers immediately behind the front, mixed in with some freezing rain and sleet as the cold air continues to pour into the area.

By the afternoon, a fairly fast moving but potentially briefly heavy band of snow should move through the area. We could pick up a quick dusting of snow in most areas with locally heavier amounts up to an inch.

This would likely cause a few slick spots, especially for bridges and overpasses, for that commute home from work Thursday evening. Be prepared to take extra time and use caution traveling on roadways through the evening hours Thursday.

After this system moves away, we look to stay very cold through the weekend with lows in the teens and highs in the 20's and 30's with sunshine.