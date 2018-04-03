BLOG: How to protect plants from tonight's freeze

Freeze Warning issued April 3 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
You'll want to do what you can to protect your plants and flowers Tuesday night!
With clear skies and light winds behind a strong cold front, ingredients are in place for a some cold overnight temps. Tulsa will likely approach 27 degrees, with outlining areas reaching hard freeze levels, below 25 degrees. There is a Freeze Warning for the entire area overnight tonight.
The record low for tomorrow is 27, so we will likely tie or come close to breaking that record.
The best way to protect tender vegetation from a freeze would be to bring it indoors. If that's not an option, you can cover the plant or shrub in a blanket or fabric such a burlap, making sure the cloth drapes all the way to the ground. Blooming bulbs can be covered by an inverted flower pot. You can also water the plants before nightfall to add an insulating layer to the plant and soil.
This is not the only freeze in the forecast. Another freeze is likely by Friday night. Tulsa's average last freeze was March 29th, but we have had freezes in the Tulsa area as late as May 2nd.