BLOG: 300,000 acres burned, fire danger remains

Over the weekend over 300,000 acres in parts of western Oklahoma have burned due to wildfires.

According to officials, around 245,000 acres burned near Rhea, Oklahoma, east of Oklahoma City. Another fire in Woodward County burned near 68,000 acres. Over the weekend high winds made the fire difficult for crews to put out.

Monday and Tuesday a red flag warning will remain in effect for western Oklahoma. So unfortunately, conditions may continue to worsen before finally improving by mid week and the weekend.

On Tuesday extreme to historical wind conditions are expected. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph that day. On Wednesday a front will have moved through the area and will shift the winds out of the north. It will lower the fire danger to "elevated" before we finally see an improvement this weekend.Some much needed rain will move in this weekend for all of Oklahoma.

Right now 52 counties are under a state of emergency in Oklahoma.