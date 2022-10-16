Blast of Cold Air Next Week

TULSA, Okla. — A great Fall day with afternoon highs in the low 70s, mostly cloudy skies and north winds.

Lows in the 40s Monday morning and then low 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny.

Morning lows around freezing and below Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A freeze watch issued for Tuesday and likely for Wednesday as well.

Highs on Tuesday only in the low 50s with sunny skies. Low 60s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine sticking around.

Keeping dry conditions the next few days with a quick warm up my Friday with temperatures back in the 80s.

