Big Warmup On The Way By The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — A bitter and record cold Wednesday morning with many of us recording lows well into the 20s. Hope you've been able to stay warm. Mother Nature will definitely warm us up over the next few days!

Today, we'll finish about 10 degrees warmer than we did yesterday...highs in the low 60s with lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go! Not as cold tonight, but still chilly with lows ranging from the low 30s in the coolest spots to near 40 in Tulsa.

South to west winds will increase tomorrow, with very strong south winds developing this weekend. As a result, temperatures will get a big boost, as will the fire danger.

Tomorrow we'll see highs reaching the mid/upper 70s with mid/upper 80s likely Friday and Saturday. The Fire Danger will be very high Friday and Saturday as the air remains relatively dry. We'll notice more moisture by Sunday, but winds will also be at their strongest with gusts over 40mph possible. The fire danger will stay elevated and temps stay warm (mid 80s).

A cold front looks to arrive Monday with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highest chances may end up in southeast parts of the region, but we'll continue to fine tune the chances as we get closer.

