Below Normal Temperatures Today

TULSA, Okla. — After rain this morning, most of us should remain dry for any outdoor plans. Sunshine returns this afternoon with calm winds and highs in the low 80s. A few more showers and storms possible tonight.

A slight chance for an isolated shower and storm will remain in the forecast through Father's Day Sunday.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Highs in the 90s will continue through the weekend so make sure you stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!

