Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Below Normal Temperatures Today

Few more showers and storms possible tonight
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 07:53:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — After rain this morning, most of us should remain dry for any outdoor plans. Sunshine returns this afternoon with calm winds and highs in the low 80s. A few more showers and storms possible tonight.

A slight chance for an isolated shower and storm will remain in the forecast through Father's Day Sunday.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Highs in the 90s will continue through the weekend so make sure you stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018