Below Freezing This Monday Morning

***FREEZE WARNING FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY MORNING***

Grab the coats this morning as temperatures stay below freezing for all of Green Country. Frigid conditions continue today with highs in the mid 40s. Look for sunny skies and calm northerly winds.

Morning temperatures Tuesday in the mid 30s, jackets still needed. Winds look to pick up from the south 15-25 mph which will warm us back into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Lows in the low 40s Wednesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and calm winds.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday with a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10-20 mph.

Gusty winds continue Friday 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures near 60° and highs near 80°.

As of now, we do have some shower and storm chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and highs Saturday in the low 70s. Cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great week!

