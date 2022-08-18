Below Average Temps for Your Thursday

TULSA, Okla — After yesterday's high temp of 77, we'll notice temps rebounding today with a little more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Any remaining clouds will clear tonight with temps falling into the low/mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. A very pleasant night!

Southerly winds return tomorrow, and that will push temps back up to near seasonal averages...in the low/mid 90s tomorrow and Saturday. As a cold front nears us, a few storms will likely develop near the Oklahoma and Kansas line Friday night.

A few more storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but Sunday looks to be the soaker of the weekend. Widespread rain and thunder look likely with temps holding in the 70s at best for highs. Get the umbrellas ready.

Data continues to push the heaviest rain to our south into Texas early next week, but we'll keep a slight chance in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.

