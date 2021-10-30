Watch
Beautiful weather today

Posted at 5:31 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 06:31:11-04

Happy Saturday!

Today will be sunny and pleasant with highs around 70 and a light west wind.

A cold front moves through Sunday morning with little fanfare. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s with breezy north winds.

Temps will be in the 50s for the trick or treaters Halloween night.

Rain chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

