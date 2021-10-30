Beautiful weather today

Happy Saturday!
Today will be sunny and pleasant with highs around 70 and a light west wind.
A cold front moves through Sunday morning with little fanfare. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s with breezy north winds.
Temps will be in the 50s for the trick or treaters Halloween night.
Rain chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter