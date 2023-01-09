Beautiful weather to start to week

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go to start the work week! Look for highs today in the low 60s a south breeze at 10-20 mph. We'll notice some high level cirrus clouds filtering through for the first half of the day, but we'll still enjoy the sun too. Lows tonight will chill down into the low/mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be quite mild as well with mid 60s for highs. As a cold front approaches from the west, there will be a chance for a few isolated storms east of HWY 75 Wednesday evening and night.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool down. Upper 40s and low 50s will be the rule Thursday and Friday before another warm up is expected into the weekend.

