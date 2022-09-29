Beautiful Weather For The Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla — Cooler air is gradually filtering into Green Country. Expect an absolute stunner of a day with lots of sunshine and highs holding in the upper 70s to low 80s. Perfect to start the Tulsa State Fair. Tonight will be quite cool with many of us away from Tulsa falling into the mid/upper 40s. Likely holding in the low 50s.

After a fantastic Friday (highs in the low 80s), we'll enjoy a gorgeous weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Outdoor plans will be a go this weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

While we are enjoying beautiful weather, we do need rain. Drought conditions are worsening and fire weather conditions remain a concern. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Soak in the sunshine, but be cautious too.

