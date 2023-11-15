Beautiful weather continues Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Beautiful Autumn weather continues today! For today look for sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will hold in the low/mid 40s.

No major changes are expected Thursday with high temps in the upper 60s to near 70 with a few more clouds and a stronger south wind. A cold front will likely arrive Friday morning bringing only a slight chance of showers as it moves though. Most of us will stay dry. Afternoon highs will hold in the low/mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

A more potent storm system makes its way into the Southern Plains at the end of the weekend and into early next week. Data is differing on how quick the system moves in so expect some adjustments to the timing. For now, we’ll bump up the chance of rain on Sunday, lingering it through Monday and into early Tuesday morning. High temps will likely struggle next week staying in the 50s, possibly even upper 40s on Tuesday.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

