Beautiful Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy fog for some locations this morning with temperatures near 50 degrees. By the afternoon, highs in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine and northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Bundle up out the door! Overnight lows will drop in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s with sunny skies and breezy northwest winds.

30s once again Thursday, then upper 50s for the afternoon hours. Sunny skies with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Lows closer to freezing in Tulsa by Friday morning, then mid 50s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny.

As of now, this weekend is looking beautiful with partly cloudy skies and south winds returning. Saturday, morning temperatures in the upper 30s with highs near 60 degrees. Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and highs near 70 degrees.

