Beautiful Saturday

Posted at 5:23 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 06:23:02-05

Happy Saturday!

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s. A cool front will move through the area later today switching the winds from the south to north.

Sunday will be cooler with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s,

Next week is looking unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

