Beautiful Saturday

Happy Saturday!
Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s. A cool front will move through the area later today switching the winds from the south to north.
Sunday will be cooler with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s,
Next week is looking unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter