Beautiful Monday ahead

TULSA, Okla — We are starting the week out right! After severe storms affected some of us yesterday, we've now got a gorgeous Monday ahead. Grab the sunscreen with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday may start wet with a few passing showers and storms. No severe weather is expected, and we should clear out for your afternoon plans. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. I would not rule out another chance of storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Temps will be hot in the middle and end of the week with low 90s returning. As a cold front sweeps through Friday, we'll have to monitor the severe weather threat Friday PM. The front will cool us of into the weekend with 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday giving us a great weekend to close out the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

