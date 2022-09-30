Beautiful Finish To The Week

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go as we finish the week and go into the weekend. If your plans take you out to the Tulsa State Fair, the weather will be nearly perfect.

For today expect lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across Green Country. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. Please for Friday Night Football.

After chilly start tomorrow withy some of us falling into the 40s, we'll rebound quickly into the low/mid 80s during the afternoon. Sunshine continues on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

The downside to the beautiful weather is the expanding drought over the region. the Grass Fire Risk will remain very high so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Many counties remain under a burn ban.

Dry weather will continue through next week with a cold front cooling highs temps into the 70s at the end of the week.

OKLAHOMA BURN BAN MAP: https://okforestry.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b60723d1490d4d84a95cf2776d88998a&extent=-11344098.9167%2C3925553.7399%2C-10677568.03%2C4512590.1171%2C102100

