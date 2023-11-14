TULSA, Okla — Beautiful Autumn weather continues today! For today look for sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

No major changes are expected through Thursday with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s and a few passing clouds. A cold front will likely arrive Friday morning bringing a slight chance of showers as it moves though. Afternoon highs will hold in the low/mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

A more potent storm system makes its way into the Plains at the end of the weekend and into early next week. Data is differing on how quick the system moves in so expect some adjustments to the timing. For now, we’ll bump up the chance of rain as early as Sunday, lingering it through Monday and into early Tuesday morning. High temps will likely struggle to warm up early next week (upper 40s to low 50s).

