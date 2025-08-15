Back to Heat Alerts Today

*** HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES UP TO 109° ***

Heat will intensify today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat advisory will go into effect from noon until 8 this evening with feels like temps upward of 109 degrees.

Afternoon heat index values increase to near or above 105 degrees over the weekend through about Tuesday for much of the area. Heat headlines will likely be required for many locations each day.

Low daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday mainly confined to the higher terrain across far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas during the afternoon hours.

Shower and storm chances expand across the entire forecast area later next week as a weak cold front moves into the area.

