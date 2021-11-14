Awesome Fall Day

WARMER TEMPS AHEAD — Today will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s and north winds 5-10.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s with gusty south winds at 15-30.

A strong cold front pushes through Wednesday afternoon with falling temps from the 60s to 50s.

