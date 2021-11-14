Watch
Weather

Actions

Awesome Fall Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 09:39:40-05

WARMER TEMPS AHEAD — Today will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s and north winds 5-10.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s with gusty south winds at 15-30.

A strong cold front pushes through Wednesday afternoon with falling temps from the 60s to 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018